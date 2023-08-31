How To Visit Earth In Starfield

You might be wondering how to reach Earth in Starfield. The game itself is set 300 years in the future, a time when humanity has colonized far-flung star systems. Our people have left our home planet behind, though you can certainly return to it. Please be reminded that this guide does contain spoilers.

How to reach Earth in Starfield

To reach Earth in Starfield, you'll need to unlock the fast travel mechanic so you can travel to the Sol system. Here's a quick summary:

Fast travel is unlocked early in the campaign, and the game opens up once you arrive in New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system.

The Sol system is just a stone's throw away from Alpha Centauri, so you can power up your grav drive to reach it.

Once there, select the Earth and pick a landing site.

Gallery Left: The Sol system is fairly close to Alpha Centauri; Right: You can pick a landing site on Earth.

We did say that there are spoilers, so it's a given that we outline what you can expect once you're on the Starfield version of Earth: it's an absolute wasteland. Centuries prior, the planet's magnetosphere was destroyed beyond repair, killing all wildlife and ruining the atmosphere. As such, Earth is more akin to Luna, the moon, and you can only explore it if you have a spacesuit and helmet equipped.

Thankfully, humans were able to escape aboard ark ships. First settling on Jemison and founding New Atlantis, the remaining humans spread across the stars, settling cities such as Akila and Neon. Others, meanwhile, roamed the vastness of space in their ships, either as travelers or pirates.

In Starfield, Earth is a dead planet.

As an aside, Earth does have a few landmarks that you can visit. Here are some examples:

If you read the Oliver Twist novel found as loot in some locations, an icon for London will appear on the map.

If you read the Ancient Civilization of Egypt book, an icon for Egypt will appear.

Lastly, there's a main quest called Unearthed, and it takes you to a rather surprising place somewhere in North America.

There may be more secrets hiding away on our home planet. Let us know if you discover any yourself! That's all you need to know about how to reach Earth in Starfield. There's a bigger galaxy for you to explore, so don't fret if you can't visit our homeworld early on.