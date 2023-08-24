Starfield "Doesn't Even Really Get Going" Until You Finish The Main Quest, Says Pete Hines

We've heard a lot about the huge scale and scope of Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, and the latest from Pete Hines warns players not to put off doing the main quest for too long--because Starfield "doesn't really even get going until you finish the main quest."

In an interview ahead of Starfield's release on September 6, Pete Hines relates a conversation he had with Todd Howard when he was about 80 hours into the game, and hadn't even started doing the main quest. After Howard insisted he had to get into the main storyline, Hines spent "the next 50 hours just doing that."

Pete Hines about #Starfield Quests & Size of the game



Pete Hines: I told Todd i hit about 80 hours

Todd: What do you think about the Main Quests

Pete: Oh i haven't done it yet

Todd: What are you doing! 😂



Also says #Starfield doesn't really get going until you finish the Main…

With Starfield's expansive galaxy offering dedicated players hundreds, and maybe even thousands of hours of potential play time, the message here is not to leave the main quest until last, as completionist players may be tempted to do.

Hines has shared other advice for players looking to get the most out of the intimidatingly large RPG, previously telling players not to ignore the activity log. That's not to say there's one recommended way to play Starfield--Hines noted that everyone's first 40 hours in the game will look completely different, depending on what paths they decide to follow.

Starfield will release on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, though players with the Constellation edition or Premium edition upgrade will get access five days earlier. Preloading is also live now on Xbox and PC, for anyone who wants to get ahead on the game's massive file size.