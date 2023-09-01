Starfield - Where To Build The Armillary

The Starfield Armillary is an important device that you'll make use of halfway through the campaign. You're also presented a choice as to where you'll build it. This decision does have some notable effects as you progress further in the story. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

Where to build the Armillary in Starfield

The Starfield Armillary decision occurs at the end of A High Price to Pay. The pivotal quest has you choosing whether you'd defend The Lodge or see if your other companions are safe in The Eye. One companion will perish, while the survivors band together aboard The Eye. They then ask you what you should do with the artifacts.

That's where the Starfield Armillary comes in. One built, you can store all your artifacts therein. Here are the options:

Build the Armillary on your ship - Simply check the panel to the right of the pilot's seat. You should see a prompt to build the Armillary.

Build the Armillary in an outpost - For this, you'll want to create an outpost on a planet. Once you have a beacon, check the Quest tab and select the Armillary.

Don't build the Armillary and just carry the artifacts normally - Artifacts themselves don't have any mass, which means they don't add to the overall carry weight.

Building the Armillary on your ship is a quick and easy process.

What happens later after you build the Armillary

Simply put, the Armillary acts like a beacon for hostile Starborn that are also after the artifacts. If you build it on your ship, you're likely to encounter more Starborn while flying around in space. If you don't built it at all, Starborn might show up as you're exploring in space or on planets.

The outpost option was the only one that we didn't try, though we doubt Starborn would suddenly attack your crew members that are left behind. Our preference, overall, was building the Armillary on our ship. Because of this, Starborn vessels spawned more frequently, which led to space battles.

Starborn ships have a higher chance of spawning.

In any case, constructing the device concludes A High Price to Pay. But, there's still one question left unanswered: can you actually save your companion that perished during the mission?