Starfield Already Has Over 6 Million Players Making It Bethesda's Biggest Launch Of All Time

Though Bethesda's space RPG Starfield has officially been out for less than two days, it's already become the biggest launch in the studio's history.

The news comes from the official X (formerly Twitter) Starfield account. In the post, it reads:

"As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time."

As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023

This is one of many highlights for Starfield. Just yesterday, on September 6, 2023, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted that the game had "exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms."

Starfield exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms today. Thanks to all the players who helped us reach this great milestone and congrats to the @BethesdaStudios https://t.co/5jFaCyPz4G — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 7, 2023

According to Steam charts, Starfield is currently the number one top-selling game, beating out titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and even Baldur's Gate 3. It's also sitting at number four on the Top 100 Played Games.

Since its launch, Starfield has taken on a life of its own. Players have discovered that the potato physics in the game are top-notch, having daily sex is a great level-up, and even how to print as much money as you want. In addition to all of that, the modding community has added several different faces that appear when you use your flashlight.

For more Starfield content, check out our guide detailing how to be a pirate king and our story on how Microsoft is prompting Starfield through basketball.