Stardew Valley's Music Gets Lovely Lullaby Remix In Prescription For Sleep Album

The Prescription for Sleep jazz album series, which remixes popular video game soundtracks to make their songs more soothing, is taking on Stardew Valley next.

The 11th release in the Scarlet Moon series, Stardew Valley's Prescription for Sleep album launches on May 19, 2021, marking the seventh anniversary of the series. GameSpot is happy to be able to announce this album and debut a track, "Winter (Nocturne of Ice)."

The album features performances by Gentle Love, the group comprised of Metal Gear Solid performer Norihiko Hibino on saxophone and Etrian Odyssey's Ayaki on piano. The album was made in close partnership with Stardew Valley developer and composer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, who chose all 11 tracks and wrote commentary for the album. ConcernedApe also conducted the interview that users can read in the digital booklet if you buy the album on Bandcamp or iTunes.

Every two bars of music from the Stardew Valley Prescription for Sleep album represents a month of the year, making for an unquestionably unique way to express the music. Scarlet Moon's Jayson Napolitano says it was a "huge honor" to work with ConcernedApe on this album.

"I almost feel bad that we turned things around and put him to work, but I must say having the personal touch of the composer and creator of Stardew Valley makes this volume all that much more meaningful," he said. "We hope fans enjoy it and continue to enjoy the series long into the future!"

ConcernedApe said in his own statement: "As a long-time fan of Gentle Love, it's been an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with them. "I believe this is a deeply relaxing and beautiful album."

You can see the full track listing for Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley below, including the original track, "Beauty in Seasons."

Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley Track Listing

Stardew Valley Overture Spring (The Valley Comes Alive) Summer (The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky) Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Fall (The Smell of Mushroom) Fall (Raven's Descent) Mines (Cloth) Winter (Nocturne of Ice) Winter (The Wind Can Be Still) Night Market A Golden Star is Born Beauty in Seasons (Original)

The Prescription for Sleep series previously released remixed albums for Secret of Mana, Undertale, Celeste, Shovel Knight, and more. Scarlet Moon also launched a charity RP to honor the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.