Stardew Valley Multiplayer Detailed, Will Come To PC And Switch First

The delightful farming and adventure game Stardew Valley launched in early 2016, but developer Chucklefish has still been hard at work on updates. Today, it shared details on the long-awaited multiplayer mode.

Stardew Valley's multiplayer mode is essentially a cooperative version of the entire game. Shortly after starting out, you'll get the option to have up to three cabins built on your farm. Each of these can house a friend.

The friends who move in can do almost anything you--the main player--can do, from mining and fighting to foraging and marrying NPCs. Each player has their own separate inventory, which becomes a chest in their house when the player is not online.

Chucklefish also said that it had received many requests for players to be able to marry each other, and so it will implement that feature at some point.

The studio is planning on testing the multiplayer mode in a beta version on PC first, scheduled for release at the end of 2017. It'll then launch in full on PC in early 2018. Console versions will launch at a currently unspecified time after that, with the Nintendo Switch update coming first.

Stardew Valley is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and will be released on Switch sometime this year. If you're interested in learning more about the game, check out our 9/10 review.