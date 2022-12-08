Stardew Valley-Inspired Spirittea Gets Release Window, Confirmed for Game Pass

Publisher No More Robots has revealed that Spirittea will release in early 2023 on PC and Xbox Game Pass. The life sim is also planned for launch on Nintendo Switch.

A new trailer also premiered for Spirittea at Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, providing a look at the gameplay loop for the East Asia-set title. The beginning of the video highlights the game's protagonist writing a book. But apparently, that requires some inspirational breaks, like drinking and bug catching.

One of those swigs, though, comes from a mystical teapot that leads to the game's protagonist actually seeing spirits. Logically, there's a feline spirit ready to assist as players work on sprucing up an old, countryside bathhouse.

Developer Cheesemaster Games says that Spirittea is a life sim as well as management game. Players will want to entice spirits to visit their bathhouse and then pamper them after arriving. It's noted that inspiration was taken from Stardew Valley and other anime. Though there appear to be similarities to the classic movie Spirited Away, too.

But it's not just spirits in Spirittea. The game also sees players interacting with locals, who have their own schedules and interests. On top of drinking and bug catching, the new trailer showcases fishing and treasure hunting as well.

Spirittea was originally planned to launch this year when the game was unveiled in May.