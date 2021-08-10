Stardew Valley And More New Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed At Xbox Showcase

The second Twitch and ID@Xbox showcase showed off a ton of new indies coming to Xbox platforms, including several that are coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Some anticipated titles are hitting Game Pass, and one of them is available right now.

If you're a Game Pass subscriber you can head to your Xbox or cloud-based device now to play Library of Ruina, a game that has you building out a library with books to attract new guests and uncover secrets about the world.

Other additions coming to Game Pass include Arigami 2, Evil Genius 2, Pupparazzi, and Stardew Valley. Release dates and platforms for those games weren't given. Arigami 2 is notable as a new upcoming game, so that will be another day-one release on Game Pass. Stardew Valley is a breakout farming sim first released in 2016 that has enjoyed continued success, in part due to a regular stream of updates. Be sure to check out all the news from the Twitch Xbox showcase.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants access to a wide library of games. Individual console and PC subscriptions are available for $10 per month apiece, or as a combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that also includes cloud gaming and Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month. The cloud gaming beta recently expanded to PC, giving PC players access to some previously console-only games.

