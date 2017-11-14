StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means: Another episode of GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd! And another story about microtransactions.

StarCraft 2 Is Now Free To Play On PC

Blizzard’s iconic real-time strategy game has gone free to play! Following the surprise announcement at BlizzCon earlier this month, anyone can play the first part of StarCraft II’s campaign at no cost, and can access the entirety of the game’s multiplayer ladder. There are a few conditions to this though, so tune in to find out what they are.

Supposed PUBG Leak Unveils New Vehicles And Desert Map Layout

Following on from yesterday's good news about the vaulting feature in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, today a keen fan uploaded an image which seems to be a map of the game’s upcoming Desert map. We’ve known that the Desert map has been in development for a while, but we also learned a few things about potential new vehicles. Take a look at the map and hear about the vehicles in today’s episode!

Call of Duty: WW2 Delays Microtransaction Launch

It was no surprise to learn that Call of Duty: WW2 would feature microtransactions in the form of Call of Duty Points, since it’s had them for the past few iterations. But Activision is delaying their implementation in WW2 until later this month for some actually pretty commendable reasons. Can you guess what they are?

