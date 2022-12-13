Starbreeze Boss Says Payday 3 Is Coming Along Well, New Studio Opening

Starbreeze Studios' CEO Tobias Sjögren has provided an update on the development of Payday 3, confirming that it's "coming along really well".

In an exclusive interview with IGN, Sjögren discussed the progress of the publisher's upcoming game and said that the game is still planned for a 2023 launch on PC and console, despite there being no official release date or new trailers.

"[Payday 3]'s coming along really well. I'm super excited about telling more about it, but we can't at this point in time," Sjögren said. "We haven't released any other information [other] than we are actually releasing it in 2023, but we will and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Starbreeze made a deal with Koch Media back in 2021 where Koch will pay €50 million ($59 million USD) to assist with the game's development and marketing. The publisher made an announcement afterward stating that Payday 3 is "fully financed."

The CEO also touched on the announcement of Starbreeze's new UK studio, which is set to work on projects for two newly-acquired IPs, and Starbreeze is apparently "definitely looking at" the possibility of purchasing more IPs.

"I felt like there's a good opportunity to connect more people from the great, really awesome UK development scene to Starbreeze and I think opening an office there will really help out," he said.

Right now, we know that Payday 3 takes place "several" years after the events of Payday 2 in New York City. The sequel will once again feature the four main characters, Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf, of whom Starbreeze shared concept art during the Payday 10th-anniversary stream in 2021.