Star Wars Theme Park Design Looks Amazing

Disney's Star Wars theme parks have been under construction since 2015, and they aren't set to open for another two years. However, we now have a good idea of what visitors can expect, with the unveiling of a scale model of the park design. It can be seen at the studio's D23 convention this weekend in Anaheim, California, and it also features in a new video:

New images of the theme park model can be seen on Disney's blog. There are also some descriptions of the areas that Star Wars fans will be able to visit.

The sites states that "both Star Wars-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life."

It also describes how "guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the parks will open at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in 2019, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode IX. Disney boss Bob Iger previously explained that they would be "largest single-themed land expansions ever," covering 14 acres of land. You can check out some early concept art here.