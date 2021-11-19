Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy Of The Sith Expansion Launches On December 14

During a developer livestream, BioWare announced that Star Wars: The Old Republic's upcoming expansion, Legacy of the Sith, will be released on December 14.

The November 18 livestream, which was hosted by Community Manager Jackie Ko and Creative Director Charles Boyd, also revealed the content coming to the game with Legacy of the Sith, including brand-new story quests to uncover the plan of the renegade Sith and the MMO's antagonist, Darth Malgus.

New Combat Styles were also confirmed to be arriving with the expansion that will further expand player options, as well as a variety of quality-of-life updates. The team went on to share additional details about the game's upcoming features, revealing new locations that will appear in the expanion such as the underwater facilities on the planet of Manaan, the ruined Sith fortress on Elom, and the R-4 Anomaly, which is set to arrive in early 2022. Prior to the livestream, it was confirmed that the level cap will be rising from 75 to 80, and new challenging co-op missions will be added as well.

The launch of Legacy of the Sith will also mark the beginning of the game’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, which will run throughout 2022. Starting off, players can use a limited-time code--"LotsofTau"--to redeem their own Tau Idair Stronghold decoration. The developer recently re-released every Star Wars: The Old Republic cinematic trailer in 4K to celebrate the anniversary, but it's unclear at this time what other kind of content BioWare will share over the next year.

Game update 7.0, Legacy of the Sith, will be free to all subscribers come December 14.