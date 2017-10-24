Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion Playable For Free To Celebrate KOTOR's Xbox One Release

It's a pretty good week if you're a fan of Star Wars games. The classic RPG Knights of the Old Republic becomes backwards compatible on Xbox One tomorrow, and to celebrate, you can check out a couple of the expansions for the PC MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic for free.

Anyone with an active SWTOR account can play the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Shadow of Revan expansions for free right now until November 6. All you have to do is go to this site and enter the code "Revanreturns" to get access.

The core game extends from level 1-50, Rise of the Hutt Cartel covers level 51-55, and Shadow of Revan is level 56-60. Since the main game is already free-to-play, this means that you can try out the game up to level 60 for no cost.

In addition, you can get a special Swoop Bike for use in The Old Republic that's themed after KOTOR. You can redeem it using code "Kotorspeeder" at the same website; the code expires on November 6.

KOTOR is among the first original Xbox games to be made backwards compatible on Xbox One. You can buy it through the Xbox Store, or, if you still have a physical copy lying around somewhere, you can put it in your Xbox One to unlock it. You can read about the other original Xbox games that are backwards compatible here.