Star Wars: The Old Republic Creative Director Is Leaving BioWare

Charles Boyd, the former creative director for Star Wars: The Old Republic, is leaving after 16 years at BioWare.

Gary Mckay, the general manager of BioWare, stated that "He leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game. We are committed to SWTOR’s future as we continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect,” In regards to Boyd's departure.

Boyd had this to say about leaving Star Wars: The Old Republic:

"The Star Wars galaxy has always been a huge part of my life since I was a kid, so getting to play a role in SWTOR’s growth from its initial vision to a colossal release and then an incredible live service for over a decade has been an amazing experience."

Boyd went on to ensure fans that The Old Republic has "exciting things in the works" with new planets, gameplay, and characters all coming to the game.

Even though Boyd is leaving, a lot of the design leadership team is staying, such as Eric Musco, the lead producer who has been with The Old Republic for over 10 years, and Ashley Ruhl, the narrative director who played a role pivotal in creating scenes for Knights of the Eternal Throne and lead the cinematic team for Legacy of the Sith. Others include Caitlin Sullivan Kelly, lead writer; Alan Copeland, UX director; and Geroge Smith, gameplay design director.

