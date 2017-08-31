Star Wars: The Last Jedi's New Droid Is An Evil BB-8

Force Friday was a key day in the lead-up to the release of 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with all the major toy companies releasing a host of toys that tied in with the movie. With The Last Jedi set for release in December, Force Friday II is set to take place starting at midnight tomorrow, September 1. Details of what fans can buy have now been revealed, which includes some new characters from The Last Jedi.

One of the new additions is a droid named BB-9E. Although it seems to be from the same line of Astromechs as BB-8, the black paint job and angular head suggest that it's a First Order droid. The toy comes from Sphero, and you can check it out below, via Techcrunch:

Hasbro is also releasing some new Last Jedi toys, as part of its Black Series line. The latest iteration of the Imperial Guard, know as an Elite Praetorian Guard will be available, alongside a Guardians of Evil set which tracks the evolution of the Imperial Guard design across the franchise.

Inevitably, there are also a number of Porg dolls hitting shelves. Porgs are the ridiculously cute avian resident of the planet Acht-To, and will feature as a Funko Pop, as well as a more expensive electronic Hasbro version, complete with squawks, flaps, and waddles. Check out GameSpot's round-up of the best Force Friday toys here.

In related news, a new picture from The Last Jedi was released this week. It shows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, looking very serious in a new outfit. The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. It also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis.