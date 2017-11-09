Star Wars: The Last Jedi Won't Answer All Of Your Burning Questions

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi motion posters hint at revelations about Rey.

In the aftermath of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, there were many questions on the minds of fans. Revisiting the Star Wars universe after so many years--and even longer if you pretend the prequels never happened--may have given hints at life in the galaxy after Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, but there are still many more questions to address?

Who are Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents? What, exactly, has Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) been doing since the fall of the Empire? Why was the MacGuffin of The Force Awakens a jigsaw puzzle piece stored somewhere in R2-D2's memory? These are just some of the things fans are hoping to have answered when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters. Still, that doesn't mean it will happen. Hamill, for instance, has already said that Luke's backstory isn't important to the film.

Meanwhile, in an interview on The Star Wars Show, producer and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's take on the iconic saga, saying, "I think he's done an exceptional job of taking these new characters and some of the legacy characters and moving us to this next place."

However, Kennedy cautions, "He doesn't answer all the questions, I will say that up front. But there are certain questions he does answer in a really wonderfully provocative way, and I think there'll be some surprises that people aren't expecting."

Given that this is only the second part of a new trilogy, it makes sense that everything wouldn't be resolved by the end. Still, it's enough to make you wonder exactly what Johnson's movie will address. The mystery surrounding Rey's parents, in particular, has been a major topic of discussion since the character was first announced long before the premiere of The Force Awakens.

If The Last Jedi doesn't tackle that question, chances are the theorizing is only going to continue as fans try to figure out her connection to the Force. Considering how her character is being built up in marketing for the new movie, she might become one of the most powerful Jedi of all time.

As many of the posters--and the climax of The Force Awakens--show, so much of this new trilogy centers around her and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as foes on different sides of the Force. That's easy to see in two new motion posters released for the upcoming movie.

One, featuring Rey, reads "Fulfill your destiny." That certainly points to a lot more being revealed about the character as she goes toe-to-toe with Ren, whose poster demands, "Let the past die." Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters on December 15.

