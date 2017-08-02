Star Wars: The Last Jedi Will Give Carrie Fisher An "Amazing" Send-Off

Although Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher has completed all of her scenes in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi before her death in December last year, she was set to reprise the role in 2019's Episode IX. Now her Star Wars co-star John Boyega, who plays Finn, has spoken about what will be her final appearance in the series.

In an interview with ABC News, Boyega said, "This movie sends her off in an amazing, amazing way. And she is still kept alive in this franchise. That's the beauty of it: She lives forever in a sense."

Beyoga also commented on how he felt when he heard about Fisher's death. "It was a strange, strange feeling," he revealed. "I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that." The actor also revealed that he will have quite a lot of screen time with Fisher in The Last Jedi. "We worked together closely on this," he said.

In March, Disney head Bob Iger confirmed that The Last Jedi has not been changed to take account of Fisher's death. "What I can say about that is she is in [The Last Jedi] and we're not changing it to deal with her passing," he stated, via Slashfilm. "So her performance, which we're really pleased with, remains as it was." In addition, Lucasfilm previously confirmed that it would not use CGI to digitally resurrect Leia for Episode IX, as it as it controversially did with Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One.

The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters in December. It's directed by Rian Johnson and also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Earlier this month, a series of striking character posters were released. In addition, there's also a new behind-the-scenes video.