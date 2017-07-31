Star Wars: The Last Jedi To Explore Deeper Relationships, Captain Phasma Actress Says

Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduced a number of new villains to the Star Wars universe, such as Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader Snoke, and General Hux. One character who didn't get much screen time was Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie (who portrays Brienne on Game of Thrones). Now Christie has hinted that fans can expect more from Phasma in the upcoming The Last Jedi.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Christie explained that Last Jedi director Rian Johnson allowed considerable collaboration in the development of the characters. "Rian invited me to read the script, have my thoughts and then to come and discuss it with him," she said. "I was really thrilled to have an opportunity of a forum where I could put my ideas forward and have some back and forth about where we felt things were and where we felt they can go.

"What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are."

The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters in December. Earlier this month a series of striking character posters were released--you can check them out here. There's also a new behind-the-scenes video.

In May, two new characters were revealed--DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern's Vice Admiral Holdo. Director Rian Johnson also teased one of the movie's new locations, a "casino city" called Canto Bight.

"[It's a] Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief," he said. "It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, okay, let's go ultra-glamour. Let's create a playground, basically, for rich assholes."

The Last Jedi also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15, 2017.