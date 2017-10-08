Star Wars: The Last Jedi Tickets Go On Sale Today

Tickets for this year's highly anticipated new Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, go on sale very soon. Ticket company Fandango has announced that pre-sales for tickets will open tomorrow, October 9, after the new trailer airs during Monday Night Football.

Fandango is the "most anticipated movie of the year," the ticket-seller said, citing one of its surveys. A survey of Fandango users showed that an astonishingly high percentage--95 percent--said they plan to see the movie in theatres. The film, which is directed by Loooper's Rian Johnson opens on December 15.

Fandango is of course just one ticket-seller, but the company appears to be the first to say when tickets go on sale. Buying through Fandango gets you a free Last Jedi poster.

"There's nothing quite like a new Star Wars movie, with its nostalgic appeal, new characters and creatures, rousing action and inspiring storyline," Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. "This is why we go to the movies, and fans are already eager to snag their advance tickets on Fandango to see The Last Jedi two months from now."

The new Last Jedi trailer will premiere tomorrow, October 9, during the Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN. Johnson recently said that some people may want to "absolutely avoid it" if they are hoping to go into the film with fresh eyes.