Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Now Finished, Director Confirms

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has completed post-production. Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the latest movie in the blockbuster franchise is now finished, ahead of its December release.

Johnson announced the news with an Instagram selfie, in which he featured some of the post-production crew (and the top of his head). Check it out below:

Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers. A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Even though The Last Jedi is less than three months away from release, to date, only one short trailer has appeared. Earlier this week Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill tweeted a potential release date for the next trailer, before quickly deleting it. Hamill replied to a fan who asked when he could see the new Last Jedi trailer: "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th--for no reason in particular." Check out a screenshot of it over at Star Wars News.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. It also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. While we are yet to see any new footage from the film, there have been a number of vehicles and characters revealed, including these cool First Order vehicles, and this new droid, which resembles an evil BB-8.

In related news, it was announced last week that Force Awakens director JJ Abrams will return to the franchise to direct Episode IX, replacing Colin Trevorrow. The movie has also been delayed by seven months and will now hit theaters on December 20, 2019.