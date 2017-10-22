Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Expected To Have A MASSIVE Opening Weekend

Everyone knows Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to make a lot of money. But just how much will it make and how will that compare to The Force Awakens? Box Office Pro recently published its first-weekend projections for The Last Jedi, predicting that it will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. That's an enormous amount of money. It would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, but of course that film benefitted from being the first new entry in the series in a very long time.

Box Office Pro also predicted that The Last Jedi would end its US run at $760 million, which would be below The Force Awakens' $936.6 million domestic haul. But again, it's a tough comparison for The Last Jedi, considering The Force Awakens holds the record for the highest-grossing movie in US history.

The site (via Collider) predicts that The Last Jedi will benefit from the "family component" of the film, in that its story involves new characters that may appeal to a new audience and classic characters like Luke Skywalker that the older generation might be more interested in. Another thing working in the movie's favour, according to the site, is writer/director Rian Johnson. He directed the wonderful time travel movie Looper and some of the best Breaking Bad episodes.

Worldwide, The Force Awakens is the third highest-grossing movie in history, making $2.06 billion. It's behind two James Cameron movies: Titanic ($2.18 billion) and Avatar ($2.78 billion). All of these figures come from Box Office Mojo.

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn)--whose character is a big deal in the new film--Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren). Tickets for The Last Jedi are now on sale prior to its December 15 release. The next Star Wars game is November's Star Wars: Battlefront II. We recently played a portion of the campaign and you can read our thoughts on that here.