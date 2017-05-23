Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- Finn Is A "Big Deal," Actor Says

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the character Finn told Han Solo that he's a "big deal" in the Resistance. He wasn't telling the truth at the time, but it seems that in this year's The Last Jedi, Finn is finally indeed a bonafide "big deal."

"The funny thing is, between VII and VIII, Finn's now a big deal! He is now a big deal," actor John Boyega told Entertainment Weekly.

At the end of The Force Awakens, Finn fights heroically to take down the Starkiller Base before getting seriously injured at the hands of Kylo Ren. All of this is to say, Finn is finally the man of the hour.

"Think about what the gossip's going to be like in the Resistance: 'Oh, that's the guy that got slashed down by Kylo?'" Boyega said. "Finn's a big deal."

When we first see Finn in The Last Jedi, he's going to be struggling, still recovering from what happened in The Last Jedi. "There's some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He's definitely in a place where he needs some help," Boyega said.

The actor went on to say that the injury he sustained from Ren was a "grounding injury," pointing out that a lightsaber cut burns the skins and cells ("it's not just a piece of flame that whacks your body," he said). But Finn does recover and "when he does… oh, he does," Boyega said.

Finally, Boyega revealed that Finn will spend a lot of time in The Last Jedi on an adventure with the character Rose, who is played by Kelly Marie Tran.

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15, 2017.