Star Wars: The Last Jedi Event Puts A Huge Lightsaber In The Sky

To promote this year's much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney went all out with a dramatic and over-the-top event last night in Sydney, Australia. The company put a 60-meter version of Kylo Ren's lightsaber in the sky over the Sydney Harbour. If you didn't know what was happening, it was probably a strange sight to behold. The lightsaber, which was suspended by a helicopter, featured 10,800 hand-soldered LEDs to create the strong red light that could be seen throughout the harbour, according to Punkee.

Disney also used "optical imaging technology" to project an image that could be seen in 360 degrees to alert fans, of course, to the fact that tickets are now available. You can check out the official Star Wars video below to see the lightsaber and more in action. Twitter is ablaze with awesome images and videos from the marketing event, too, so you can go see all of those here.

This insane marketing event was held in conjunction with the new Last Jedi trailer. You watch the trailer here and check out our detailed breakdown of the key scenes here.

The Last Jedi's cast includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Although Fisher passed away in December 2016, Princess Leia will nonetheless appear in the film; it'll be the character's final apperance, as she will not be resurrected for Episode IX. The film is due out on December 15.