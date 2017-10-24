Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next installment in the franchise's saga, won't be in theaters until December. However, director Rian Johnson has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film and those that helped him bring it to life--including the cast.

In the new video, released by USA Today, Johnson describes the experience of growing up a fan, only to now be creating his own entry into the iconic Star Wars canon. "I flash back to when I was a kid with the action figures," he says of walking aboard the Millennium Falcon for the first time. "Suddenly I had a big lump in my throat. This is how it gets you."

The footage gives a candid look at the set of a Star Wars film in a way most don't see--from Daisy Ridley (Rey) twirling around her lightsabers like a baton to Johnson directing Peter Mayhew to give a Chewbacca howl that's "sad like a dog whimper." While the production was no doubt long and exhausting--this is a Star Wars movie, after all--the feeling the video gives is that the experience was filled with positivity and joy.

Based on what the cast has to say, one of the main reasons that came to pass is the director himself. Following Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ridley says that Johnson decided to shake things up. "Rian is doing many unexpected things and taking the characters in new directions," she reveals. John Boyega (Finn) adds, "The individual stories of these characters are elevated and made fresh and new."

That new approach isn't just refreshing for the cast introduced in The Force Awakens, though. Even Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker for 40 years, is excited about the movie's trajectory. He explains, "That's what I love about Rian's approach to the story. It's like a real journey of discovery."

It's Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa) that has the nicest sentiments for her director, though, in an interview filmed before her 2016 death. The Last Jedi will be the final appearance in the franchise for the late actress, who says of Johnson, "He has flaws in other areas. I just don't know about them."

For his part, Johnson admits to USA Today that the scenes featuring Fisher in the movie are among the ones he's most excited for fans to see. "Having these scenes in the film recontextualize tragically with her not being here anymore, it's incredibly emotional," he says. "For the next few months, seeing the fans ... process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it's going to be intense. I think it's going to be really sad but really joyful, I hope. She really kicks (butt) as General Leia, and I'm happy for that."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters on December 15.