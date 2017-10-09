Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Changes Mind, Says You Should Watch The Trailer

Only a day ago, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson told fans on Twitter that it's a good idea to avoid the film's brand-new trailer "if you want to come in clean." But now that the trailer is live, he's had a change of heart, declaring that everyone should go watch the video.

On Twitter, Johnson made his feelings known in no uncertain terms. "Forget everything I said and watch it watch it watch it," he wrote. So, if you want to follow the director's advice, you can check out the new Last Jedi trailer in the embed above.

Of course, trailers for anything will always spoil something. So if you really want to know nothing about the film before seeing it in theaters, you'll still want to avoid the trailer. For everyone else, though, it's a tantalizing but fun glimpse of what's likely to be the year's biggest movie.

The Last Jedi's cast includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Although Fisher passed away in December 2016, Princess Leia will nonetheless appear in the film; it'll be the character's final apperance, as she will not be resurrected for Episode IX. The film is due out on December 15.