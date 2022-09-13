Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2

During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.

The Enhanced Edition adds new items to the virtual reality experience, which is entirely played in first-person. The game sees you play as multiple people in the Star Wars universe, ranging from outlaws to Jedi, all of whom star in stories told by a bartender to those who attend their establishment.

As seen in the trailer, this format results in various gameplay moments. Sometimes you'll be shooting your way to safety, while other times, you'll be slicing through baddies with a lightsaber or even punching aliens in the face with your fists.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge features voice talents like Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Frank Oz (Yoda), Jim Cummings (Hondo Ohnaka), and Debra Wilson (Tara Rashin).