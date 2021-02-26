Star Wars Squadrons, Madden 21 Launch On EA Play And Xbox Game Pass In March

EA is dropping a host of games onto its subscription platform, EA Play, in the next two months. And one of the headlining titles, Star Wars Squadrons, will be available to download in March.

The publisher shared a blog post outlining the four big-name titles coming to EA Play soon. This includes Madden 21 (available on March 2), It Takes Two (dropping on March 26 for EA Pro Play subscribers), and NHL 21 (coming sometime in April). But also coming in March is Star Wars Squadrons, which will be available on both EA Play and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

EA Play is $4.99, while EA Play Pro is $14.99 and only available through EA's desktop app and Origin. The base service was folded into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November 2020, so anyone with an active membership will get access to Star Wars Squadrons and a swath of other EA titles, including Apex Legends, both Titanfall games, and the Mass Effect series.

Star Wars Squadrons' last update arrived in December 2020. It brought two new ships, introduced the ability to create custom matches, and fixed various gameplay issues.

Some of EA's games have been going through changes recently. The publisher trashed the overhaul of Anthem (commonly referred to as Anthem Next) due to development constraints brought on in part by the ongoing pandemic. Dragon Age 4 also saw a major shift as EA gave developer BioWare the green light to axe its multiplayer component to focus on single-player.