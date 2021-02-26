PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake Pokemon Direct FF7 Remake Announced

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Star Wars Squadrons, Madden 21 Launch On EA Play And Xbox Game Pass In March

Madden 21 is coming on March 2, while a date for Star Wars Squadrons hasn't been revealed yet.

By on

Comments

EA is dropping a host of games onto its subscription platform, EA Play, in the next two months. And one of the headlining titles, Star Wars Squadrons, will be available to download in March.

The publisher shared a blog post outlining the four big-name titles coming to EA Play soon. This includes Madden 21 (available on March 2), It Takes Two (dropping on March 26 for EA Pro Play subscribers), and NHL 21 (coming sometime in April). But also coming in March is Star Wars Squadrons, which will be available on both EA Play and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

EA Play is $4.99, while EA Play Pro is $14.99 and only available through EA's desktop app and Origin. The base service was folded into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November 2020, so anyone with an active membership will get access to Star Wars Squadrons and a swath of other EA titles, including Apex Legends, both Titanfall games, and the Mass Effect series.

Star Wars Squadrons' last update arrived in December 2020. It brought two new ships, introduced the ability to create custom matches, and fixed various gameplay issues.

Some of EA's games have been going through changes recently. The publisher trashed the overhaul of Anthem (commonly referred to as Anthem Next) due to development constraints brought on in part by the ongoing pandemic. Dragon Age 4 also saw a major shift as EA gave developer BioWare the green light to axe its multiplayer component to focus on single-player.

Click To Unmute
  1. Outriders First 28 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay
  2. Bravely Default 2: 8 Tips You Should Know Before You Play
  3. Escape From Tarkov Raid Full Movie (Episodes 1-5)
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Update Reveal Trailer | PlayStation State of Play
  5. Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier - Battle Royale Teaser Trailer
  6. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Trailer | PlayStation State of Play
  7. Pokémon Legends Arceus - Official Reveal Trailer
  8. New Pokemon Snap​ - Official "Latest Info From The Lental Region" Trailer
  9. Tales of 25th Anniversary - Tales of Graces
  10. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl - Official Reveal Trailer
  11. Pokémon Presents - Complete Pokemon 25 Presentation
  12. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Star Wars Squadrons Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Star Wars: Squadrons
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)