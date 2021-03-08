Star Wars: Squadrons Joins EA Play On March 18

EA's Star Wars: Squadrons will join the EA Play catalog on March 18, the publisher has announced. The game was previously confirmed to release on the subscription service formerly known as EA Access in March, but this is the first time we're getting a specific date.

"Ready to join the galaxy's finest? Well, buckle up and take off in Star Wars Squadrons, coming to EA play on March 18," EA said.

Squadrons is just the latest big-name EA game to join the EA Play catalog, following Madden NFL 21 on March 2.

EA Play is available on console and PC for $5/USD per month, though new subscribers can get their first month for only 99 cents. The subscription offering was recently folded into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in November 2020, so anyone with an active membership will get access to Star Wars Squadrons and many more EA titles.

Star Wars Squadrons' last update arrived in December 2020. It brought two new ships, introduced the ability to create custom matches, and fixed various gameplay issues.