Star Wars Squadrons Drops To Lowest Price Since Black Friday

Star Wars Squadrons has reached its lowest price yet, now going for only $20 at Best Buy. The retailer has dropped the price for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions. If you'd rather play the PC version, you can find Steam keys for $20 on Amazon. This is the best deal we've seen since Black Friday 2020, where Squadrons was priced at $17.

Squadrons does not have a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but you can expect better performance including faster load times on the new hardware. It has also gotten a fair bit of post-launch support, including a 4.0 update that added two more ships: the B-Wing and TIE Defender.

Star Wars Squadrons is a dogfighting game that takes its cues from both the arcade-like Rogue Squadron series and the more sim-like X-Wing and TIE Fighter series. You'll jump into the cockpit of both New Republic and Imperial ships through an original story campaign. You can also take part in multiplayer dogfights to eliminate the other side and defend capital ships.

Squadrons is also a part of Xbox Game Pass, which now includes EA Play on both console and PC. You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1 for your first month.