Star Wars Rogue Squadron Could Be Ported To Modern Platforms If There's Enough Interest For It

Porting studio Aspyr Media has expressed interest in bringing the classic Star Wars: Rogue Squadron series to "new platforms", provided that fans have enough interest in the property. When asked on Twitter if the Rogue Squadron series will get the same treatment that other Star Wars games got from the studio, Aspyr replied that it was open to the idea.

"For us, it’s all about the games we think players are most passionate about and would love to see brought to new platforms. If the demand is there, we’re on board," the studio tweeted.

Aspyr has previously ported Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed to new platforms. The original Rogue Squadron was first released on the N64 and PC in 1998, and its sequel, Rogue Leader, was released on the GameCube in 2001.

Dedicated space combat games in the franchise have been something of a rarity as of late, although EA and Motive Studios did release the well-received Star Wars: Squadrons in 2020.

Another recent Star Wars game with some great space combat, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is doing quite well. The latest Lego game has sold through 3.2 million units--that's a lot of studs!--in its first two weeks, surpassing sales records set by previous games in the franchise helmed by developer TT Games.