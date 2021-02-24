Star Wars: Republic Commando Launches For PS4, Nintendo Switch This April

Star Wars: Republic Commando, the hit first-person tactical shooter, is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 6 with developer Aspyr handling the port.

The shooter will feature reworked controller support, which Aspyr says will help make the over 15-year-old game feel more akin to what players expect from a first-person shooter today. The PlayStation Blog post doesn't mention any other enhancements to the game's visuals and sound, so it's unclear if any other remaster work is being done. The new version will cost $15 on both platforms.

Aspyr does mention in the post that the game will launch with full Trophy support, including a platinum Trophy for those looking to add to their collection. This will also be the first time the game is playable not only on PS4, but also PS5 with backwards compatibility. Republic Commando is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X already through backwards compatibility, too.

Star Wars: Republic Commando puts you in control of a deadly squad of four clone troopers during the Clone Wars between Episode II and III. You're able to issue commands to your squad to perform tactical actions such as taking cover and providing covering fire, as well as breaching through secured doors and searching areas for enemies.

The game was well received when it launched in 2005, with GameSpot's Republic Commando review reading, "The campaign offers nonstop action from start to finish, making the game easily one of the most enjoyable and memorable Star Wars experiences in recent memory."