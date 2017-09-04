Star Wars Rebels Season 4 Trailer Is Packed With Rogue One References

The animated show Star Wars Rebels has proven to be a very welcome addition to the Star Wars universe, and the final season premieres next month. A new trailer for Rebels Season 4 has been released--check it out below:

There's a lot in the trailer, but what's most fascinating is the number of elements that tie the season into last year's movie Rogue One. There's references to Director Krennic and Stardust--the Death Star's code name--plus an appearance from the movie's iconic Death Troopers and Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whittaker.

At Star Wars Celebration in April, Rebels creator Dave Filoni explained that it was his decision to end the show with Season 4. "I firmly believe that each generation needs to have their own piece of Star Wars," he said. "I feel like this show, for a lot of kids growing up with it, is as much a part of Star Wars as any of the movies. I feel, creatively, that I can make this story about these characters the most meaningful that it can be by arcing it to where I need it to get to at the end of this season."

Filoni also made reference to the fact the last animated Star Wars show he worked on, The Clone Wars, continued for six seasons, before getting abruptly cancelled in 2014. "I can say I know what it's like when I don't get to end a series," he said. "What happens when you don't end a series is you end up making t-shirts and you have to prolong, and it wasn't as fun. But believe me, this show--by no means--represents an end to anything we're doing in animation."

Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels premieres on October 16, 2017.