Star Wars R2-D2 Sells For More Than $2.75 Million

An R2-D2 droid used in the original Star Wars films and two of the prequels has sold at auction for a huge price. According to Entertainment Weekly (via IGN), the item went for $2.76 million in the California-based auction house Profiles in History's auction.

"Constructed of aluminum, steel, and fiberglass elements, the droid measures 43 x 29.5 x 20 inches and was pieced together over the years from original components used in Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, and Attack of the Clones," Entertainment Weekly reported.

The $2.76 buying price exceeded the auction house's own estimates that it could go for between $1 million and $2 million, apparently. There is no word on who the buyer was.

In other Star Wars news, Lucasfilm reportedly fired the directors of the Han Solo movie, with Ron Howard selected as a replacement for the 2018 film. You can check out GameSpot's previous coverage to learn more about the reported clashes between Lucasfilm and the original directors.