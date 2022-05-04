Star Wars Pinball Table Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Yet On Star Wars Day

May the Fourth is in full swing today, and when the Star Wars universe isn't dropping a new Obi-Wan trailer it's also revealing some great deals on merchandise. Pinball wizards can grab one such bargain now, as Arcade 1Up's official Star Wars table has been given the Darth Maul treatment with a massive discount. You can get the table for only $420 with promo code MAYTHEFOURTH. The original list price for the table is $750, and major retailers tend to sell it for around $600, so this is a stellar deal.

Arcade 1Up Star Wars Pinball Table $420 with promo code MAYTHEFOURTH The Star Wars pinball table is a 3/4 scale piece of gaming hardware that's packed with not one but 10 unique game boards spread across the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies: Boba Fett

A New Hope

Ahch-To Island

Battle of Mimban

Darth Vader

Masters of the Force

Star Wars: Rebels

Han Solo

The Force Awakens

The Empire Strikes Back See at Arcade1Up

This table has a cool design featuring promotional art from all three Star Wars trilogies. For more on this cool pinball table, check out our full review of Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball.

Just remember to use the Force when you're aiming your proton pinball at the exhaust vent during a Death Star run. For more specials on products that aren't being shipped from a galaxy far, far away, you can check out our Star Wars Day deals feature for more discounts on games, collectibles, and more. If you're interested in picking up Star 4K UHD Blu-rays, Best Buy has a great today-only deal on the Skywalker Saga Collector's Box Set.