Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News returns for yet another week with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd, and boy howdy look forward to a week of controversy because it’s Star Wars Battlefront 2 week!

Call Of Duty: WW2 Announces Big Changes After Launch Issues

The consistency of the latest Call of Duty’s multiplayer has been a little rocky after launch, but developer Sledgehammer have been working pretty hard to fix the issues and it looks like a few big, positive changes are starting to come through. Find out what steps they’re taking!

You Can Try Out Vaulting In PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Soon

The highly-anticipated vaulting (!!) feature for PUBG has been a long time coming, and you’ll be able to try out the new feature as early as tonight. That’s on top of a host of other changes being tested on the game’s PC Steam version. Get all the details in today’s episode.

EA Takes Drastic Measures After More Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy

Well, it seems that the microtransaction controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront 2 is continuing to haunt EA. After addressing some fan concerns on Reddit, they achieved what is supposedly the most downvoted comment ever. In response, they’ve taken some hopefully positive steps within the game hoping to appease players. Will it be enough?

What do you think about all the huge news today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and we’ll see you tomorrow.