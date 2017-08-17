Star Wars' Next Spin-off Movie Will Reportedly Feature Obi-Wai Kenobi

The upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie won't be the only character-specific Star Wars film. Obi-Wan Kenobi is reportedly set to be featured in a movie of his own.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks are underway with director Stephen Daldry to helm the project; Daldry was nominated for Oscars for his work as a director on Billy Elliot and The Hours. These discussions are described as "early," and there's not yet a script, though Daldry would be involved with the process if he signs on.

It's not confirmed if Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels, would return to play the character. Last year, he expressed interest in doing so, saying he believes there should be at least one movie that bridges the gap between Obi-Wan's story in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

The report notes that an Obi-Wan movie is one of several spin-off projects that Lucasfilm is considering, alongside those featuring Yoda and Boba Fett (which we first heard about several years ago). Lucasfilm parted ways--reportedly not on the best of terms--with the Han Solo film's directors earlier this year, with Ron Howard taking over. That movie is set to release May 25, 2018, following this December's release of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Episode IX is due out May 24, 2019.