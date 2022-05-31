Star Wars KOTOR 2 With Restored Content Launches For Switch June 8

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be released for Nintendo Switch on June 8, Aspyr has announced as part of the recent Star Wars Celebration event.

KOTOR 2 was originally released in 2004 and was brought to Android and iOS in 2020. The original game was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which took over from BioWare, which developed the 2003 KOTOR. Check out a trailer for the Switch version of KOTOR 2 below.

The new version for Switch comes with "restored" DLC, including new crew dialogue, an extra mission featuring HK-47, and a "new revamped ending" that will be available after launch. The game infamously released with cut content that fans spent years restoring on PC.

KOTOR 2 can be preordered now on Switch for $15 USD. A digital bundle with the game and the original KOTOR is also on the way and can be preordered now for $30 USD. Another Star Wars game, the free-to-play Star Wars Hunters from Zynga and Take-Two, is coming to Switch later this year.

Aspyr is working with Lucasfilm Games on these KOTOR games and a remake of the original KOTOR for PC and PlayStation 5.

This is part of the mini renaissance for Star Wars games lately, as Lucasfilm Games is no longer working exclusively with EA on Star Wars games on console. The publisher is now casting a wider net, with new Star Wars games in the works from Ubisoft, Quantic Dream, and former Uncharted boss Amy Hennig. EA is making more games, too, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In other Star Wars news, the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+. Check out GameSpot's gallery see some of the easter eggs and other references we found in Episodes 1 and 2.