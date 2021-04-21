Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Reportedly Coming

A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly in development at Aspyr. An updated version of the classic Star Wars game has been rumored for some time, but recent reporting sheds more light on the studio behind it.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier named the developer in an appearance on the MinnMax podcast. After opening the show by talking about persistent KOTOR rumors and how a remake isn't in development at EA, the host circled back to the topic at the very end, and Schreier gave the studio name.

"This is public at this point, I've basically confirmed that Aspyr--which is the company that's ported a bunch of KOTOR games--is working on the remake," he said.

The report was further corroborated by Eurogamer, which reported hearing of Aspyr's involvement as well.

Aspyr has been known for working on ports for games like Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer and Jedi Outcast. This would reportedly be a change for the developer, as it's said to be a full remake instead of a port. Previously, rumors have suggested that the remake would not be developed by EA's internal studios, and that the remake would incorporate elements from both of the old KOTOR games.

Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most well-known Star Wars games, having been developed by renowned RPG studio BioWare. After Disney bought Lucasfilm, EA gained an exclusive contract for the Star Wars license, which fueled rumors of a new KOTOR in development. Earlier this year, though, Disney opened a Lucasfilm Games brand which will house all Star Wars game projects going forward, and opened development to other studios. EA is still planning to make more Star Wars games, but it won't have the sole licensing rights.