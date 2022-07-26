Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely, According To Report

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake may be delayed indefinitely, following a stall in development at studio Aspyr Media.

According to Bloomberg, Aspyr Media has abruptly fired art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince, both of whom were working on the KOTOR remake. In follow-up meetings with the team at large, the higher-ups told employees that the project has been put on hold--in the meantime, the studio will seek out and pursue new contracts.

On LinkedIn, both Minor and Prince list their employment at Aspyr Media concluding in July 2022, with Minor also stating that he's "open for work." As of publishing this article, neither LinkedIn provides further detail.

In May 2022, studio Saber Interactive joined Aspyr Media in developing the KOTOR remake. According to Bloomberg's report, employees at Aspyr Media now believe that Saber Interactive may take over the project completely as Aspyr moves on to other opportunities.

GameSpot has reached out to Aspyr Media for confirmation on the KOTOR remake's delay.

Revealed in September 2021, the KOTOR remake has been described as a "complete remake" by Aspyr Media. The game is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC.