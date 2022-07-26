Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely, According To Report

A report says that, following a studio shake-up at developer Aspyr Media, development on the Kotor remake has stalled.

By on

6 Comments

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake may be delayed indefinitely, following a stall in development at studio Aspyr Media.

According to Bloomberg, Aspyr Media has abruptly fired art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince, both of whom were working on the KOTOR remake. In follow-up meetings with the team at large, the higher-ups told employees that the project has been put on hold--in the meantime, the studio will seek out and pursue new contracts.

Click To Unmute
  1. Play Modern Warfare II Early For Free | GameSpot News
  2. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available
  3. 8 Ways Disney Dreamlight Valley Is Different From Animal Crossing
  4. Is It You? - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer
  5. This Battlefield Realism Mod Might Just Be What You're Looking For
  6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Stars on How the Film Honors Chadwick Boseman
  7. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Video Review
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Stars on Emotional Final Film
  9. Before Your Eyes | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
  10. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed | Locations Trailer
  11. HITMAN 3 - Ambrose Island (Opening Cinematic)
  12. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Update | PlayStation Showcase 2021

On LinkedIn, both Minor and Prince list their employment at Aspyr Media concluding in July 2022, with Minor also stating that he's "open for work." As of publishing this article, neither LinkedIn provides further detail.

In May 2022, studio Saber Interactive joined Aspyr Media in developing the KOTOR remake. According to Bloomberg's report, employees at Aspyr Media now believe that Saber Interactive may take over the project completely as Aspyr moves on to other opportunities.

GameSpot has reached out to Aspyr Media for confirmation on the KOTOR remake's delay.

Revealed in September 2021, the KOTOR remake has been described as a "complete remake" by Aspyr Media. The game is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC.

Best Star Wars Games: 10 Must-Play Titles Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
PlayStation 5
PC
Star Wars
Join the conversation
There are 6 comments about this story
Load Comments (6)