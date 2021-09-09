Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Coming To PS5

During PlayStation's September 2021 Showcase, developer Aspyr announced a remake for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game got a very short teaser trailer as well.

Aspyr has already made a name for itself in the Star Wars universe for making modern-day ports of popular Star Wars games, like Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars: Republic Commando. Knights of the Old Republic Remake, however, is the first full-blown remake being developed by the studio.

The trailer for the remake doesn't reveal what it looks like in comparison to the original game. We do get a pretty badass look at Darth Revan, a fan-favorite (though no longer canon) Star Wars character.

The original Knights of the Old Republic (first developed by BioWare) is considered by many to be one of the best (if not the best) Star Wars games of all time--we said as much in our round-up of 10 best Star Wars games. The game takes place long before the events of The Phantom Menace, and sees you explore a galaxy where a Sith armada is trying to crush the Republic.

Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake is scheduled to launch for PS5.