Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Comes To Nintendo Switch November 11
The classic BioWare RPG--one of the best Star Wars games of all time--is getting ported to Switch.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is releasing on Nintendo Switch on November 11, Nintendo revealed during today's Nintendo Direct. The digital-only release will be available to preorder later today on the Switch eShop.
This story is developing...
