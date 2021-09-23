Nintendo Direct September Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Time Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Comes To Nintendo Switch November 11

The classic BioWare RPG--one of the best Star Wars games of all time--is getting ported to Switch.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is releasing on Nintendo Switch on November 11, Nintendo revealed during today's Nintendo Direct. The digital-only release will be available to preorder later today on the Switch eShop.

This story is developing...

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Nintendo Switch
