Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Will Be Revealed In December With New Trailer - Report

Electronic Arts will reveal more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards next month, according to a new report. Insider-Gaming reports that EA will announce the game's release date, show a new trailer, and confirm when preorders begin at the awards show.

The announcement will be made about 30 minutes into the show, the report said. The Game Awards is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Previously, Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb said EA would begin to hype Jedi: Survivor in December, which matches up with The Game Awards. The game is said to launch in March 2023.

If Jedi: Survivor doesn't sound like your cup of tea, Disney is reportedly planning to launch a new Star Wars title every six months, so another title might not be far behind.

Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the events of 2019's Fallen Order. Players take on the role of Cal Kestis as he "continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy."

The game is developed by Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment and is being developed for current-generation hardware, so it's not expected to launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

Jedi: Survivor has big shoes to fill, as Jedi: Fallen Order reached 20 million players across all consoles, platforms, and subscription services as of June 2021.