Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Only $44 For Prime Day 2023

If you haven't picked up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor yet, you can save on a physical edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X at multiple retailers ahead of Prime Day 2023. Target has the best price at $44 for Target Circle members (free rewards program). If Target sells out, you can grab Jedi: Survivor for $55 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Meanwhile, PC players can grab Survivor for $52.49 as part of Steam's Summer Sale. These are the best prices yet for Jedi: Survivor on all platforms. You could put some of your savings toward the upcoming official art book.

Jedi: Survivor has received few discounts since launch, so this is a great opportunity to purchase the sequel at a great price. Given the fact the console version has generally avoided price cuts--the previous low was $10 off--it's certainly possible Target's deal will go quickly.

The latest Star Wars game earned an 8/10 in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. "Survivor builds on Fallen Order in several meaningful ways, tightening up the combat mechanics, expanding the variety of lightsaber styles, alleviating the frustration of platforming and puzzles, and digging into less-mainstream Star Wars lore to tell a fantastic story about a Jedi trying to defeat a tyrannical evil at all costs and coming to the realization that you can't just fight for good--you have to fight for good in the right way," critic Jordan Ramée wrote. "It's a superb Star Wars game that gets into the nitty-gritty of the struggle of what it takes for a Jedi Knight to begin the journey toward the rank of Master."

