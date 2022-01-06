Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Will Be Announced This Year - Report

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a sequel and it will be announced before E3 2022, according to reporter Jeff Grubb. Speaking on today's episode of GrubbSnax on GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb, Grubb said the unannounced sequel may be announced in May, or at some point before E3 2022 in June.

"Expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3," Grubb said. The reporter added that there is a "chance" that the game is released in 2022, but the more likely bet is that it will arrive in early 2023.

2019's Jedi Fallen Order was developed by Titanfall studio Respawn and sold more than 10 million copies, making it one of the most commercially successful Star Wars games in history. A sequel has been rumored for some time, and Respawn recently hired Halo Infinite multiplayer designer Patrick Wren to work on Star Wars.

Jedi Fallen Order was released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, before getting updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later on. The game takes places after the events of Revenge of the Sith and tells the story of a new hero, Cal Kestis. The game received generally positive review scores, including an 8/10 at GameSpot.

EA is no longer the exclusive publisher of Star Wars games on console, as Lucasfilm and Disney are now working with other companies as well. Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game, while Quantic Dream is building a title called Star Wars: Eclipse, for example.

EA's Star Wars Battlefront series sold more than 33 million copies, but the publisher reportedly isn't making another game due to the licensing costs.