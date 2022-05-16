Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Launching In February Or March 2023 - Report

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released in the next year, according to a report. Jeff Grubb, who previously revealed that the sequel is reportedly titled "Survivor," says the unannounced title will launch during publisher EA's current fiscal Q4.

EA's Q4 runs January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Grubb said Survivor will launch in February or March 2023.

EA is confirming this. The Major IP in fiscal Q4 in its earnings materials is Survivor. https://t.co/TgC4MdzNyz — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 13, 2022

According to Grubb, Survivor is one of the four titles set for launch in Q4 that has not yet been announced publicly. Survivor is believed to be the "Major IP" that EA says is in the works, and the others include a "partner title," a "remake," and a "sports title."

EA confirmed a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order back in January, when the company said developer Respawn would be leading development on that title and two other Star Wars games. These games include the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order recently made news when a developer on the game stated that multiple people on the team wanted the protagonist to be Black and/or a woman.

In GameSpot's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review, we called it "perhaps the strongest conception of what playing as a Jedi Knight ought to really be like."