Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Report

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will reportedly be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, according to Grubbsnax host Jeff Grubb.

At the end of the May 12, 2022 Grubbsnax episode, a viewer guessed the title of the game as part of a guessing game Grubb had been playing with his chat. Once the correct title was guessed, Grubb asked if someone had told them that before confirming that the title he's heard for the game is indeed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Spoilers for the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order below.

If the title is true, it would be an appropriate one. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order followed Cal Kestis, one of the sole remaining Jedi after the Great Purge nearly wiped them out. After hiding for five years, Cal re-emerges and embarks on a journey that sees him come face-to-face with Darth Vader by the end. Though he escapes from the Sith lord and lives to see another day, he doesn't leave without a likely target on his back, which looks like it may be explored in the upcoming sequel.

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was confirmed by EA and Star Wars back in January, when the companies announced that Respawn would be leading development on not one, but three upcoming Star Wars titles. These games include the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter. Before this confirmation though, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was all but guaranteed considering the game went on to sell over 10 million copies and EA affirmed it would be investing in the franchise in an earnings call last year.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order recently made news when a developer on the game stated that multiple people on the team wanted the protagonist to be Black and/or a woman. The idea was reportedly shot down due to Rey's leading status in the sequel film trilogy and the presence of Cere, a Black woman in the supporting cast for Jedi: Fallen Order.

In GameSpot's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review, we called it "perhaps the strongest conception of what playing as a Jedi Knight ought to really be like." You can check out the game on current-gen systems ahead of a likely formal announcement later this year, when the sequel is expected to be dated for 2023.