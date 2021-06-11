Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 and Xbos Series X Upgrade Now Live

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a next-gen upgrade, as developer Respawn Entertainment has released optimization patches for the game on PS5. The game originally took advantage of Microsoft and Sony's latest consoles with a free update that added a frame-rate boost and a dynamic resolution upgrade.

On PS5 this version is slightly larger than the PS4 game, coming in at around 54GB compared to the last-gen version which is 45GB in size. On Xbox Series X, the upgraded game clocks in at just under 50GB. The update is free to anyone who owns the native edition of Fallen Order and includes a number of technical improvements.

Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X|S means that upgrading the game on those consoles will be much simpler, whereas PlayStation 5 owners will need to go through a slightly lengthier process. Here's how you can upgrade your copy of the game on the PS5.

How To Upgrade Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order On PS5 From Disc

Sign into your PSN account on the PS5 console

Insert the PS4 disc of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Open the Fallen Order game hub menu and select the upgrade option

Download the upgrade

Fallen Order can be played so long as the PS4 disc is inserted

How To Upgrade The Digital Version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order On PS5

Sign into your PSN account on the PS5 console

Search for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in your game library or on the PlayStation Store

Open the Fallen Order game hub menu and select the upgrade option

Download the upgrade

The PS5 version of the game is now available to play

Fallen Order was lauded by EA for being "one of the breakout titles of the last several years" when it surpassed 10 million unique players back in July 2020, with CEO Andrew Wilson hinting at more sequels when he called the game "the first title in an entirely new franchise."

That sequel will likely have to wait though, as Respawn is currently working on a new IP while also developing more content for its popular battle royale Apex Legends.