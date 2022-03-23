Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lightsaber Can Now Be Yours, Sort Of

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic blend of Souls-like action, intense platforming, and classic Star Wars aesthetics, and a central part of the game's plot involves Cal Kestis' lightsaber. Initially damaged, it turns into a powerful Sith-slaying tool, and you can own an almost-real version of it at Disney World and Disneyland very soon.

Starting March 25, a hilt based on Cal Kestis' lightsaber will be available at the Dok-Ondar's section of Galaxy's Edge, both at Disneyland and Disney World. Like in the game, the end of the hilt is "damaged," and it even comes with an adapter so you can turn it into a double-sided blade with a second lightsaber purchase. In the game, you can switch between a single blade, dual blades, and double-sided blade at will, giving you more strategic considerations in how you approach battles.

Cameron Monaghan from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

To celebrate the news, Disney shared a picture of actor Cameron Monaghan wielding his own blade. Because of the game's performance capture technology, as you can see, Monaghan looks pretty much identical to his in-game counterpart. You can change the color of your blade whenever you want in the game, and that means whatever you make is sort of canonical to the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released back in 2019 and is set just after Order 66, with Cal Kestis escaping as a young Padawan and training to become a Jedi. It was a big success for Respawn and EA, which bodes well for more single-player-only games from the publisher in the future. A sequel is in the works, as are multiple other Star Wars games despite EA no longer holding exclusive rights to the franchise. Other games, like Ubisoft's Star Wars project and Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse, are also in development.