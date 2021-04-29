Returnal Review Sweet Tooth Trailer Warzone Patch Notes New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting PS5, Xbox Series X Edition This Summer

A next-gen edition of Jedi Fallen Order is coming this summer with "technical improvements."

A new version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release this summer for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will have unspecified "technical improvements," according to the announcement on the Star Wars website.

Players who currently own Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4/Xbox One can upgrade for free. More details about the next-gen edition of the game will come "soon."

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Jedi: Fallen Order previously appeared on a ratings board website, suggesting an announcement was imminent.

Jedi: Fallen Order was already updated to take advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A free update added a frame rate boost and dynamic resolution, among other things. Presumably the bespoke next-gen editions coming this summer will have expanded improvements, but no official information is available yet.

Jedi: Fallen Order was developed by Titanfall and Apex Legends studio Respawn. The company is currently working on a new IP and is hiring for it now. The studio was in the news recently when it became the first video game company ever to win an Oscar, thanks to the movie Colette that was included with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

