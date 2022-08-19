Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order And Survivor Books Coming To A Galaxy Near You In 2023

It's still going to be a long (long) time before fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can wield a lightsaber again in the upcoming Survivor sequel, but you'll be able to grab an interquel adventure starring Cal Kestis soon. LucasFilm announced that two books tied to Fallen Order will be released on March 7, 2023, and one is an original novel written by Sam Maggs.

Set between Fallen Order and Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars follows Kestis and the crew of the Mantis as they become tangled up in a new mission. Maggs has written for plenty of comic books and video games across her career and has credits for work on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

For those of you who enjoy going behind the scenes on video game production, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor collects concept art and creator commentary in a full-color hardcover book published by Dark Horse. This book will be published on May 2, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was officially revealed on May 27 and is currently scheduled for a 2023 release. Once again starring Cal Kestis and his robotic companion BD-1--sorry, Merrin fans--the debut trailer showed the Jedi Knight wielding a new lightsaber against a mysterious one-armed cloaked figure.